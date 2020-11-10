DJ Switch, the lady who streamed live the shooting of protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate on 20 October, has fled Nigeria.

Reports said the disc jockey turned social crusader left the country following death threats.

An aide to Peter Okoye told Punch that the dreadlocked lady is out of the country.

But he did not confirm the country of destination.

“We do not want to say anything at the moment and that is the truth. This is a matter of threat and we do not want to say anything at the moment. She had been getting a lot of threats and the truth is that she is not even in Nigeria at the moment and she is safe,” Charles Abi said.

“We will not want to answer whether she is in Canada for now but she is not in the country and she is safe.”

The Nigerian government in recent days began a clampdown on the perceived leaders of the protests.

The first indication that the regime was on a crackdown mission, was when the passport of the lawyer to the protest, was seized at the airport in Lagos.

Modupe Odele, a member of the Feminist Coalition, was stopped by the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, from travelling out of the country.

The Coalition raised about N147 million to support the protest, which reverberated globally.

Odele had offered legal aid to persons who were arrested during the demonstrations.

However, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in a swift reaction said the Federal Government did not put names of #EndSARS protesters on a no-fly list. And later, the NIS asked her to come for the passport.

Odele’s passport was released on Monday.

But the Central Bank of Nigeria on 20 October, also surreptitiously got a court order freezing the accounts of 19 people and a company linked with the protest.

Among the targets are two members of the judicial enquiry in Lagos, Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope.

They have since pulled out of the enquiry, describing the account blockade a demonstration of bad faith.