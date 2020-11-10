By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 cases plummeted in Nigeria on Monday, with new infections dropping below 100 after Sunday’s scare.

Figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that the nation recorded just 94 new cases.

This is in sharp contrast to what was recorded on Sunday, when national infections hit 300 in a single day.

The rise in new cases heightened fear that the nation might be experiencing second wave of the deadly virus.

Of the 300 cases recorded on Sunday, Lagos set a record, posting 255 cases.

But on Monday, Lagos experienced sharp drop in infections which also impacted on national infections.

Of the 94 new cases, Lagos raked in 50 infections, with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, posting 24 new cases.

Four COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Monday, taking the overall deaths to 1,158 across the nation.

However, total confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria stand at 64,184 cases with 60,069 survivors discharged so far.

Only six States and the FCT recorded new cases on Monday.

See figures below

Lagos-50

FCT-24

Kwara-9

Edo-4

Kaduna-3

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

64,184 confirmed

60,069 discharged

1,158 deaths