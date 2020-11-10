By Patience Yakubu

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered that a trader, Joseph Alhassan, who allegedly defiled a 16-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Alhassan, 51, who resides in Shagari Lowcost Barnawa, Kaduna State with sexual assault.

Magistrate Benjamin Hassan, who did not take Alhassan’s plea, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Hassan adjourned the case until Nov. 25, for hearing

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that Alhassan committed the offence on Oct. 28 at his residence.

The prosecutor alleged that Alhassan lured the girl into his apartment and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

NAN