By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again become the chief cheer leader for his nephew, Malam Mamman Daura who clocked 81 on Monday.

In a belated birthday statement signed by Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said Daura, a former newspaper editor is grossly misunderstood, and pleaded with his critics to appreciate what he stands for, despite his flaws.

Buhari said Daura is a veteran of Nigeria’s political history, an active participant in its development and revered public administrator.

He further poured accolades on his nephew, saying he was “a dedicated public servant, consummate administrator, and one of our worthiest gentlemen who is widely misunderstood by so many.”

“Mamman Daura is a thoroughbred public administrator with an all rounded knowledge and experience in life and government.”

“It’s impossible to sit down with Daura without gaining from his vast experience, knowledge and wisdom.”

“Among Daura’s unappreciated virtues are his humility, compassion and zeal to provide mentoring to many who are privileged to be with him or close to him.”

President Buhari said “Daura’s experience is not unusual because many great men are not appreciated, which stems from the cynical obsession of many of his critics.”

President Buhari advised Nigerians “to be just and fair-minded in the assessment of public figures like Mamman Daura whose contributions to the development of the country overshadow perceived flaws.”

“As you celebrate the ripe age of 81, may Allah bless you with better health and longer life in the service of Nigeria and mankind. You are a fountain of inspiration and an inexhaustible reservoir of knowledge. We are proud of your invaluable support.

“I wish you more abundant blessings from God. Happy birthday,” the President told the elder statesman.

Mamman Daura was born 9 November 1939.