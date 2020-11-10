By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will soon present an executive bill to the State House of Assembly abolishing payment of pensions and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Monday while presenting the 2021 budget estimates to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The abolition of pension will affected former governors Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, Lateef Jakande and others.

The governor said the move was in the light of keeping he costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service.

Sanwo-Olu said it was his administration’s firm belief that with dwindling revenues and the appurtenant inflationary growth rates, that there was need to come up with innovative ways of keeping the costs of governance at a minimum while engendering a spirit of selflessness in public service.

In his words: “Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for

the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

“It is our firm belief that with dwindling revenues and the appurtenant inflationary growth rates, that we need to come up with innovative ways of keeping the costs of governance at a minimum while engendering a spirit of selflessness in public service.”