By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afropop singer Tolulope Ajayi popularly known as T-Classic today clocks 23, and he is excited and feeling great about it.

The Nigerian musician who is currently promoting his EP, “Alirat” was born on 10th November 1997.

“Making my years count, instead of counting the years. Happy Birthday To Me!”, he wrote on his social media.

Making my years count, instead of counting the years. Happy Birthday To Me! 🙏🏿 🎥 : @dgx_films 👕 – @koyawears pic.twitter.com/JoAmNwFJpU — T-Classic (@Tclassic_MNE) November 10, 2020

In 2017, T-Classic signed to Mixnaija Entertainment released his lead single “I want you” produced by Killertunes. He went on to become the tune of everyone with his hits ”Nobody Fine Pass You”, “Fall In Love”, among others.

T-Classic’s former manager and MixNaija Entertainment label boss, Darasimi Famoyin, also known as Super A also took to his Instagram page to celebrate the singer.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday My Best Guy!! You Mean A Lot To Me G! I Appreciate God For Your Growth!! ❤️❤️ I’m Proud Of You.”