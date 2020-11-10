Belarus said that it had expelled two British diplomats for activities of a “destructive nature,” Belarusian state media reported on Tuesday, without specifying what the activities were.

The diplomats were declared personae non-gratae on Sunday and have already left the country, state news agency BelTA reported.

“The decision was taken by the Belarusian side solely because of the confirmed destructive nature of the activities of the said persons,’’ Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anatoly Glaz said in comments carried by BelTA.

Bilateral relations have been at a nadir in recent months, in Oct. Britain recalled its ambassador, Jacqueline Perkins.

A former Soviet republic in Eastern Europe between Russia and EU member state Poland, Belarus has faced a barrage of complaints by Western powers in recent months stemming from allegations that Belarusian authorities rigged the Aug. 9 presidential election.

Belarus’ disputed president, Alexander Lukashenko, 66, has been in power for more than a quarter of a century, tolerating little dissent.

The European Union has refused to recognise his current presidency.