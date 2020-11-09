The Lagos State Government at the weekend reiterated its concerns for an organised, livable and sustainable physical environment, saying all citizens must unite for the realisation of this noble objective.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako made this call in Alausa while joining the rest of the world to mark the year 2020 World Town Planning Day on Sunday 8th November.

He said that the Town Planning Day, also called World Urbanism Day, was celebrated throughout the world since 1949 on every November 8th to rally Town Planners and call attention to the importance of planning in urban development.

He stated that the Town Planning Day offered the opportunity for all and sundry to assess their relationships with the built environment and unite to correct the observed imbalance because the sustainability of the physical environment was germane to peace, harmony and the safety of lives and property.

Salako reminded professionals in the built environment of the need to always stand tall as standard-bearers whose major preoccupation would be to adhere strictly to the ethos of building right and in accordance with the rules of the Lagos State Government.

His words: “we can never overemphasise the importance of complying with the physical planning laws to the safety of lives and property as well as the seamless development of the State”

He maintained that due to the different progressive measures implemented by the State Government to streamline the Planning Permit process in Lagos State, Nigeria had successively recorded remarkable improvements in her Ease of Doing Business ratings.

While congratulating Lagosians and the rest of the world for witnessing yet another Town Planning Day, Salako noted that the focus of the Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu led Administration in the State was to aggressively implement the Operative Development Plans of the State, upgrade existing slums and prevent the growth of new ones, while forstalling the development of illegal buildings.