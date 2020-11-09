COVID-19 pandemic may have been a nightmare for businesses, but it has been a blessing to Pastor David Oyedepo-led Winners Chapel as it grew to over 10,000 branches nationwide.

Oyedepo made this known in a sermon at the weekend as he hoped God will double the church’s members by 29 November.

He also revealed that the church has deployed 10,200 new pastors to the new branches.

“The first most difficult prophetic Word of the year was the planting of 10,000 Churches.

“As the States began to open one by one, we began to invade them one by one.

“Some pastors were enlisted in Kano State and when the place was not opened, we moved them to Akwa-Ibom, Cross River: we were just on the harvest field..

“With our eyes opened, we have seen Jesus planted over 10,000 Churches in this Commission this year in spite of the global lock down and the crisis here and there.

“By yesterday, we had crossed 10,200 plus and still counting because some people’s reports are yet to arrive at the Mission Head office.

“It’s very clear therefore that the Prophetic Package for the year is from the Lord. That is the number one of it (2020’s Prophetic Package).

“We shall also see the attendance of every assembly double on or before November 29th 2020.

“How do I know?

Psalm 89:34, Isaiah 34:16

“When you see one part of a prophetic Word fulfilled, it means the other one is settled.

