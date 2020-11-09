By Taiwo Okanlawon

One of Nollywood’s multi-talented actresses, Chika Ike who turned 35th yesterday has disclosed why she changed her plan not to buy herself a Rolls-Royce Phantom in honour of her new age.

The beautiful actress revealed that she had promised herself to buy the car on 35th birthday but decided not acquire it again because of what time and exposure have taught her.

Chika revealed this in an Instastory post she made on her verified Instagram page.

Chika added that she’s thinking of ways to take her real estate business to another level and thus she would rather get herself a house instead of a luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom.

See screenshot of her Instastory below;