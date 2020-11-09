By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has congratulated American president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris.

The WHO boss also said that he looks forward to working with the team.

Tedros referred to the coronavirus pandemic stating that it is important the world show solidarity to protect lives and livelihoods.

The WHO chief on Monday also welcomed efforts to strengthen the organisation through reform.

He said that the body was looking forward to working closely with the Biden administration.

“We welcome any and all efforts to strengthen this organisation, not for its own sake, but the sake of the people we serve,” Tedros told health ministers at the start of its resumed annual meeting.

Outgoing American President, Donald Trump accused the WHO of being “China-centric” in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump went the extra mile to freeze US funding to the WHO.

He also began a process that would see the United States withdraw from the body next July.

Joe Biden, however, has said he would rescind Trump’s decision to abandon the WHO on his first day in office.

