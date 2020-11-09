Popular for his fashionista elegance and hosting the Big Brother Naija show, media personality, Nigerian lawyer and MC Ebuka shared an epic throwback picture of himself.

The photo was shot after he got called to bar, and the father of two has disclosed that it’s been 15 years and counting. See the picture below.

He said “15 years today since I got called to the Nigerian Bar!!!

How It’s Going vs How It Started 👨🏾‍⚖️”

In 2006, he was one of the 14 housemates on the first season of the Big Brother Nigeria, finishing in eighth place. The father of two, was in January 2017, announced as the host of the second season of BBNaija as well as the third season.