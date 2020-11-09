The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has debunked claims that it is owing street weepers three months salaries.

LAWMA, in a statement issued by Akinleye Hakeem Kayode, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, on Monday said its attention had been drawn to a video going virile on the social media, about some purported sweepers claiming that they are owed three months salaries.

“The fact of the matter is that no sweeper is being owed three months salaries. The contractor C E O’s had been paid up till date.

“There’s no truth whatsoever in the claims, it is a complete falsehood and the Authority wants to make it categorically clear, that the welfare of our sweepers is paramount and we will stop at nothing to ensure that they are adequately taken care of,” it said.

LAWMA added that members of the public “are hereby advised to ignore the video as it is malicious and suggestive.

“For waste management complaints and inquiries, please call our toll-free numbers 07080601020 and 617.”