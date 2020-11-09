By Taiwo Okanlawon

A socio-political group, The Coalition for A Better Nigeria has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his winning the White House, as projected by major media outlets.

The group in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Awa Bamiji, also hailed US-based Nigerians who also participated and won their elections.

The group hopes Biden will use these antecedents to bring everybody on board in America and World at large and move the entire Globe forward with America leading in front.

“We congratulate the newly elected 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on his massive victory over incumbent, Donald Trump.

“We, youths, believe so much in you as an experienced Politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and as Vice President to former President Barracks Obama for 8 years, and we do hope that you will use these antecedents to bring everybody on board in America and World at large and move the entire Globe forward with America leading in front.

“We say kudos to all the US based Nigerians who also won their elections like Omu – Aran, Kwara State Born Oye Owolewa elected US Washington DC Representative; Ms Esther Agbaje, from Aramako – Ekiti, who was elected into Minnesota House of Representatives; and Nnamdi Chukwuocha emerged as the 2nd time Winner of District 1, Delaware State of Representatives.”