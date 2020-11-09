Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has terminated Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who had given hints that he had his letter of resignation ready.

Trump sacked Esper with a tweet and appointed Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, acting defence Secretary, with immediate effect.

“Mark Esper has been terminated,” Trump said on Twitter.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.”

Esper, 56, from Pennsylvania was the 27th US Defence secretary.

He succeeded General Jim Mattis last year.

Esper was a former U.S. Army officer and defense contractor lobbyist before his appointment.

He previously served as the 23rd United States secretary of the Army from 2017 to 2019.