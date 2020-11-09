Nigerian singer and songwriter Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, is set to release a new body of work “Gratitude” to his fans and music lovers.

This will be his 8th project, scheduled to drop on Wednesday, November 18.

The new album houses 15 tracks, including previously released singles, “Born to Win“, “Gra Gra“ and “I Can’t Kill Myself“ by the DM Records Limited founder.

Production credit for “Gratitude“ goes to Yung Willis, Orbeat, Ayzed, Spotless, Wireless Mouth, Chillz, Vibe O, BoomBeatz, Krizbeatz and Chris Strings.

The project comes after his Born To Win single, which has received quite an impressive acceptance from fans worldwide.

Anticipate this one and let us know your opinion in the comments.