Nigerian comedienne, content creator, cinematographer and youtuber, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, popularly known as Taaooma is not happy about her parent’s divorce.

Tao as she is fondly called, was trying to weigh into whatever marital issues the duo are experiencing, and proffer solution, but her mum landed her the usual slap to reset her brain.

Watch the video which features Nigerian comedian Lasisi Elenu and MC Lively here.

The Instagram and internet personality, recently disclosed that she’s engaged to her sweetheart Abula.

Apaokagi is a native of Kwara State, Nigeria, who was born and bred in Nigeria but spent her early years in Namibia.

She recently graduated with a B.Sc from Kwara State University, in Tourism and Travel Service Management and concluded her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2020.

Tao started online comedy after convincing her finance, Abdulaziz Oladimeji, aka Abula in 2015, to teach her the basics of video editing.

She first gained attention in 2016 and rose to stardom in 2019 with an hilarious skit based on African parents, taking their children to school.

Her comedy skits are centred on exposing African mothers and their unique manner of disciplining African children with a slap