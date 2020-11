Many makeshift homes on Kano Street in Meta area of Lagos were gutted by fire on Sunday night.

Emergency responders of the state, including the Federal Fire Service promptly responded to distress calls.

But many homes had been razed by the raging fire.

The cause of fire was not known.

But LASEMA said efforts are ongoing to put out the fire.

The fire affected a number of households and displaced the residents of the settlement, the agency said.

Details later