By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will present the 2021 budget estimates to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said the presentation would be at 10am.

He said the budget session is expected to focus on advancing the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the State Government.

Members of the public are encouraged to watch the presentation, which will be aired live on Lagos State Television and Radio Lagos/Eko FM.