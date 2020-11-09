Cameroonian retired professional footballer, former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker, Samuel Eto’o Fil was involved in a road crash which occurred in the western city of Cameroon on Sunday.

Eto’o is in stable condition after he was involved in a road accident around Nkongsamba-Douala road in Cameroon.

According to reports Eto’o was said to be returning from a wedding celebration on Sunday morning when his car was hit by a public transport bus.

Although the car was badly damaged in the front, the 39-year-old was immediately moved to a hospital where he is doing well under the doctors’ watch.

According to a Cameroonian journalist who tweeted about the accident, he wrote: “The crushed car Samuel Eto’o was in. I can confirm that he is fine, we spoke again. Doctors taking care of additional examinations.”

France Football reports that the Barcelona legend suffered a head injury but no life was lost in the crash.

Eto’o announced his retirement from football in September 2019 after a thriving career that lasted 22 years is a special adviser to CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

He enjoyed a glittering football career both at club and national level that saw him win a number of trophies.

While at Barcelona, he lifted four La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies and two Coppa Italia cups with Inter Milan.

He is also revered as one of the most accomplished footballers to ever emerge from Africa.

He remains Cameroon’s all-time highest goalscorer with 56 strikes to his name in more than 100 appearances for the Indomitable Lions.