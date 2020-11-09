The Police on Monday arraigned seven men at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and threatening violence.

Police Prosecutor, ASP. Akeem Raji told the court that the defendants threatened to injure one Mayomi Afekhaui with machetes, Saws, and broken bottles at No 3, Oladosu St., Ikeja, on Sept. 11.

The defendants, who pleaded not guilty, are Temitope Ayoola, 22; Babatunde Asimiu, 28; Jamiu Ibrahim, 18; Niyi Oguntola, 23; Tobi Babalola, 25; Damilare Adebayo, 23 and Sodiq Otufadebo, 38.

ASP Raji said they conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by brandishing the dangerous weapons in a public place, an action which, he added, contravened the Lagos State Criminal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Adelaja, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State government.

She adjourned the case to Nov. 30 for mention.