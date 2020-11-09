Nigerian singer, song writer and performing artiste, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, is set to release a new song tonight.

The record dubbed ‘ISOLOVA’ is one that addresses the corruption in Nigeria and the hardship the citizens have to face on a daily, as a result of bad leaders.

On his timeline, he wrote: ”PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT! A Direct Instruction From The Office Of The New & Hardworking I.G.

“You All Are Advised To Work Out, Burn Out Negative Vibes & Prepare Ya Waist Ready Cos TONIGHT We RUM & BOOGIE !! #ISOLOVA.”

The talented musician began recording music at the age of 7, and signed a record deal with 30BG, a subsidiary of Davido Music Worldwide.

He became prominent after releasing a collaboration with Nigeria music legend 2baba on a song entitled Amaka.