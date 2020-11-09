By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure the enrolment of all corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

NYSC Director-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, made the disclosure on Monday and Bashir Ahmad, the President’s personal assistant confirmed the new development.

According to him, the NYSC has intensified liaison with security agencies to ensure the security of corps members wherever they are serving in the country.

He said with the annual mobilisation of over 300,000 corps members, the NYSC no doubt, remains the most critical platform for mentoring Nigerian youths as drivers of national unity and development.

”I wish to use this opportunity to again express our gratitude to the security agencies and other stakeholders for their support.

”Furthermore, the scheme has concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrolment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive.

”We have also expended huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” he said.

