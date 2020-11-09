Veteran Nollywood actress and television personality Rita Edochie, is full of excitement as she announced the birth of her grandchild on social media.

Born and bred in Onitsha, Anambra State, Southeast Nigeria, Edochie was raised by her uncle. She later joined the Nigerian movie industry and started featuring in Nollywood movies.

Her caption read “WHAT HAVE YOU NOT DONE FOR ME GOD ALMIGHTY? EVERY THING🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

GOD I THANK YOU FOR THE NEW BUNDLE OF JOY YOU BROUGHT INTO MY HOME THROUGH MY DAUGHTER AMANDA MARIA EDOCHIE ABRAHAM.

MY GRANDSON YOU ARE WELCOME 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋”