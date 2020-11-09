Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka, new Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Command, has warned operatives against bribery and all forms of indiscipline.

Wihioka, gave the warning in Asaba on Monday, shortly after assumption of duty.

He said that the command was poised to stamp out all forms of corruption among the operatives and warned that any officer caught extorting the public would be sanctioned.

He urged them to brace up to the mandate of serving the public with utmost responsibility.

The sector commander also called on operatives to apply caution and be mindful of the sensibilities of the people while performing their duties.

“I advise you to observe all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks and maintaining social distance in the course of carrying out your responsibilities.

“Operatives above 40 years should endeavour to go for regular medical check-up as directed by the Corps Marshal, to ensure good health and efficiency,” he said.

Wihioka urged road users in the state to obey traffic rules and observe all safety measures, especially as the nation approached the yuletide.

He said that the command would engage in continual public education and law enforcement to ensure safety on roads across the state.

The FRSC boss also advised residents, especially youths, to always adopt lawful means in expressing their grievances when the need arose.

He, however, condemned the torching of the old FRSC headquarters in Asaba by some misguided youths during the #EndSARS protest.

He described youths as change apostles and advised them to engage in positive change in society while promising that the command would partner them in various activities.