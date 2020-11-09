By Stellamaris Ashinze

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) on Monday said it would honour the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, for leveraging on ICT to improve revenue generation in Lagos State.

NCS Lagos Chapter Acting Chairman, Kunle Oladipupo, told newsmen that Tinubu would be conferred with the ICT Enabler Award during its forthcoming annual conference.

He added that Tinubu would receive the award for impacting on people by using Oracle to improve income generation.

Oladipupo recalled that during Tinubu’s tenure as the governor of Lagos State, he built a foundation on revenue generation which subsequent governors are leveraging on.

‘’It is one of the awards that would be given at the conference. Other awards and event include the ‘Don Etiebet Innovation award, Dr Titilola Akinlade for Quizzkids, the Celebration of past golden names award.

‘’Also the Sidmach Prize for the best three WAEC results in Lagos,’’ he said.

According to him, Lagos State University and the University of Lagos are winners and first runners up, respectively, for this year’s Don Etiebet Innovation Award.

PM NEWS notes that Sidmach Technology Award was for the best three students in the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) in Lagos.

While the Dr Titilola Akinlade Award was for the best student from Lagos who won the ICT quiz in South-West.

NAN