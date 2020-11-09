By Mohammed Baba Busu

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Doma South Constituency, Mr John Osewu, has defected from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osewu presented his defection letter to the Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, during proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

In the document titled: “Letter of Resignation from PDP to APC”, Osewu explained that his defection was informed by the development strides and inclusive administration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

He also attributed his decision to the crisis bedevilling his party at Ward, Local Government and State levels, which he said, had led to some litigations.

Receiving the PDP lawmaker into the APC, the speaker described the defection as timely.

“It is a wise decision by John Osewu to join the APC. I congratulate and welcome him to the APC family.

“As members of APC, we welcome new members and I assure you, more will be joining us, soon.

“Some have spoken to me privately and I know they will soon join us so that together with Gov. Sule, we will continue to champion the cause of peace, unity and progress of our dear State,” he said.

NAN