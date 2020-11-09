By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transporters in Lagos (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo has called on US President-elect, Joe Biden to unite Americans.

The NURTW chairman said this in his congratulatory message to the president-elect, stating that he (Biden) should ensure that the will of the people prevails in his policies.

” As Biden and Harris take over a country that appears to be divided possibly more than ever, I urge them to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policies.”

MC Oluomo while congratulating the American president-elect wished them the best as they prepare to take over the White House and direct affairs of America.