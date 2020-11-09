By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Chairman of the National Union of Road Transporters in Lagos (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo has called on US President-elect, Joe Biden to unite Americans.
The NURTW chairman said this in his congratulatory message to the president-elect, stating that he (Biden) should ensure that the will of the people prevails in his policies.
” As Biden and Harris take over a country that appears to be divided possibly more than ever, I urge them to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policies.”
MC Oluomo while congratulating the American president-elect wished them the best as they prepare to take over the White House and direct affairs of America.
View this post on Instagram
I join all men and women of goodwill all over the world in wishing the 46th incoming President of the United States, Joe R. Biden and his Vice, Kamala Harris, the very best as they takeover the White House and the affairs of the country. Congratulations also to Americans of all shades and colours for their tenacity and determination that the ideals of democracy must continue to endure. As Biden and Harris takeover a country that appears to be divided possibly more than ever, I urge them to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policy directions. GOD BLESS AMERICA GOD BLESS LAGOS STATE GOD BLESS NIGERIA
What do you think?