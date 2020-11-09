By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Liverpool yet again have another injury to deal with as defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold is suspected to be suffering from a calf injury.

The defender is set to pull out of England squad as they face the Republic of Ireland, Belgium, and Iceland during the November international break as he would have a scan to confirm the nature of his injury, Jurgen Klopp confirmed.

“He will be out of England. Scan tomorrow and then we will see,” Klopp said after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

The defender was substituted during Liverpool’s clash against Man. City and was replaced by James Milner.

Arnold would be replaced in England squad by Chelsea defender Reece James.