Nollywood actress and film maker Lillian Bola Bach is looking more stunningly beautiful as she celebrates her 50th birthday.

She took to her Instagram page Monday to share photographs marking her half century on earth.

And she said she has a lot to be grateful for.

“I see you, 50, and I am embracing you joyfully.Cheers to 50 blessed years”, she wrote in one of the captions.

“Excited and thanking God @50”, she said in another caption.

“Thanking God for fifty fabulous years”, she added.

Lilian was born in Lagos Island to a Yoruba mother and a Polish father in 1970.

She lost her father when she was just 10 years old.

She was educated at Army Children’s School, Port Harcourt and Idi Araba Secondary School, Lagos

She started out in modelling and later became an actress, featuring in Yoruba and English movies.

As a model, she was at a stage the face of Delta soap.

Some of the movies where she featured were: Joshua (2005), Mi ose kogba (2005), A Second Time (2004), Big Pretenders (2004), Ready to Die (2004), Broken Edge (2004), Lost Paradise (2004).

Some others were: Ogidan (2004), The Cartel (2004), True Romance (2004), Market Sellers (2003), Not Man enough (2003), Outkast (2001)

and Married to a Witch (2001)