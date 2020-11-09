General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Olajide Oduyoye says Emmanuel Ben who led the assault on a LASTMA officer Ismaila Lukman on Sunday at Jakande Junction in Lekki would be prosecuted.

In a statement on Monday by a LASTMA spokesman Filade Olumide, Mr Oduyoye said the order for prosecution came from the Commissioner for Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo.

Ben reportedly hit the LASTMA officer with a metal object on the head after the latter cautioned him for obstructing traffic.

The suspect was reportedly joined in the assault by two passersby who are currently at large. The LASTMA officer was, however, rescued by the military patrol and police around the area.

The suspect is being held at Ilasan Police Station.

Oduyoye vowed that LASTMA will not be cowed into submission from carrying out its lawful duties.

“We must all have a change of mindset to obey the traffic law as amended in 2018 by the Lagos State House of Assembly and anybody who refuses to obey those traffic laws should be ready to face the consequences as stated in the law,” he said.