The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, has advised Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure more fairness as he commences his second term in office on Monday.

The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, gave the advice on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the INEC boss on his reappointment should read the riot act to the INEC officials to elevate fairness in elections.

“Indeed, the INEC Chairman should show more fairness and be able to speak the truth to his “employer”. The INEC chairman should prove his critics wrong by delivering credible elections all over the country.

“Prof. Yakubu must show competence by not limiting the duty to Election Day alone. He must read the riot act to all staff of the commission and himself to stay very credible and contented.

“All he needs is stern body language and all will be proper. The late Dora Akunyile single-handedly revolutionised service delivery at NAFDAC, today she remains a heroine,’’ Gani said.

The PDP spokesman urged the INEC chairman to reform and reinvigorates the electoral process by also ensuring credible continuous voter registration, education and elections.

“Importantly, INEC must regularise continuous voter registration, look into adopting electronic voting.

“We can start from all possible constituencies. Even in the U.S., some areas still did manual voting. These two areas should start now,” he added.

After his five-year tenure, the INEC Chairman on Monday commenced a fresh term.

Yakubu’s reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was announced on Oct. 27, in a letter to the Senate for confirmation, making him the first INEC chairman to have his tenure extended by another five years.