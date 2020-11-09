By Abdullahi Shugaba

Katsina State Government on Monday said it would interface with financial institutions as part of measures to raise awareness on effective mineral exploration in the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Imam, Commissioner for Resource Development, told newsmen in Katsina that among strategies adopted was the creation of Katsina State Exploration and Mining Company, a special vehicle to run mining activities in the state.

”There is also the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with registered mining companies for exploration of mining resources in the state.

”We also interface with financial institutions to create awareness for people to engage in the mining business,” he said.

He added that the state was blessed with 37 different mineral resources across the 34 local government areas which were left untapped.

According to him, the mineral resources include gold, manganese, feldspar, kaolin, mica, tourmaline and asbestos.

NAN