Apostle Reuben Salawu, Secretary, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church a.k.a Mountain of Grace, Kawo Kaduna, has enjoined Christians to intensify prayers and support the government at all levels.

Salawu, who made the call on Sunday during the 2020 Adult Harvest Thanksgiving service on Sunday in Kaduna, noted that the relative peace and harmonious coexistence in the country was a result of prayers and urged Christians not to relent in prayers.

“We must accept it as our duty to pray for our leaders for God’s continued guidance and wisdom in taking the right decisions that would better our lot.

“Thank God; we have realised that all the segregation and differences will not take us anywhere, let’s support the government to help it realize her mandate,” he added.

Earlier, Pastor Rotimi Durodola, in a sermon at the occasion, admonished Christians to possess the virtue of teachable heart accommodating God’s word and instructions.

Duridola, who quoted from Matthew 13:3-23; said Christians should re-examine their lives so that they could experience glorious harvest, adding: “we must ask ourselves whether our hearts are good ground for God’s word to find expression.”

Also speaking, Apostle Pastor Gbenga Olufayo, said the event was designed to specially thank God for a bumper harvest and offer prayers ahead of next year.

Olufayo, who is also the Chairman of the Harvest Committee, said: “We have every reason to give glory to God for sparing our lives throughout the year 2020 and for the great successes recorded in it.

“Although 2020 has been a challenging year, especially with the experience of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and pockets of security challenges, God in His infinite mercies has seen us through.”

The event was attended by a large number of church members and visitors. Other highlights of the event were songs rendition and special prayer sessions observed for families of the church, Kaduna State, and the country.

NAN