Jason Njoku Iroko TV boss overcomes COVID-19

Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku has overcome COVID-19 that made him so unwell, since 28 October, such that he was hospitalised and needed oxygen to breathe.

Njoku had revealed on 28 October that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

A week later, he reported that the kids tested negative and that his wife, Mary only experienced minor fatigue.

But for him, it was an agonising experience.

He was hospitalised with hardcore fever and needed oxygen to support his breathing.

He expressed optimism that the COVID will pass.

At the weekend he broke the news that he was now out of hospital, although he has not regained his full health before the attack.

“Finally leaving the hospital. Can barely walk more than 10m a time but I’m now resting at home. Covid19 is vicious, relentless and made me the most unwell I have ever been in my life. A long recovery ahead. But we thank God”, he wrote.