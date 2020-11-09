Professor Mahmood Yakubu has stepped down as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

He immediately handed over his duties to an INEC National Commissioner, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Muazu (rtd) at an event held at INEC headquarters, Abuja.

Rtd. Ahmed will serve as an acting chairman of the commission pending Senate’s confirmation of an appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yakubu said that since members were appointed for five years which may be renewed for a second and final term, five other officials will step down as well.

“This means that my tenure and that of the first set of five commissioners ends today. It is my pleasure to hand over to AVM Ahmed Mua’zu in the interim. I have worked with him in the past four years” he said.

