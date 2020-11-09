By Funmilola Olukomaiya

‘Icons’, the fan base of the winner of Big Brother Naija season 5 and Ogun State youth ambassador, Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, aka Laycon, on his birthday, November 10th, 2020, gifted him a brand new Mercedes Benz car as he turned 27.

The rapper and reality TV star was presented with the brand new 2015 Mercedes Benz E350 by his fans at his birthday party on Sunday night.

Icons had in the previous month vowed to surprise the rapper on his birthday.

In collaboration with his management, they at the time announced that they would be donating a sum of N15million for the reality TV star so he could buy a Mercedes Benz car more befitting of a winner and also a music studio equipment.

They fulfilled their promises when a representative of his fans presented the keys and documents of the car to a visibly shocked Laycon.

See photos below

Also, music stars Davido and Peruzzi graced the party with their presence.

Davido and Peruzzi came for the party? Wawu pic.twitter.com/A2yw2YHHgR — 💡Happy Birthday Laycon 💡 (@SweddishRat) November 9, 2020