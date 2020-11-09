Mavin Records singer-songwriter and “Mi Casa Su Casa” crooner Korede Bello, took to Twitter to disclose what his goals are for raising his children.

“Can’t wait to father my own kids” the 24 year old musician announced to the world.

We can not tell if Bello is in any serious relationship, since he has never been opened about his private affairs.

Can’t wait to father my own kidS — IT’S OKAY 🤍 (@koredebello) November 8, 2020

The singer is best known for hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel and pop song which became a national anthem and topped many music charts across Nigeria.