By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Alaba has thrown open possibilities of him joining a Premier League side after the expiration of his contract in Germany.

Reportedly, the Austrian in the past denied interest from English clubs interested in him as he was rumored to favor a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

However, the midfielder earlier this year when asked if a move to England was possible gave a positive nod.

“We’ll see. I know the Premier League very well because I followed it a lot when I was younger. I supported Arsenal. Patrick Vieira was one of my favorite players. He said.

“At the moment I don’t think too much about it but I can imagine playing somewhere else. I am very focused on Bayern Munich. We really want to reach our goals and I really want to help the team.”

Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in signing David Alaba over the years. Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea are believed to be keen on adding the 28-year-old to their squad.