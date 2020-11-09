By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, has reacted to the defeat of the US President Donald Trump in the just-ended election.

Joe Biden, the former vice president secured the position on Saturday when the 20 Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania pushed Biden across the 270-vote finish line.

Many people have reacted to the win of Joe Biden which includes actress Genevieve Nnaji.

The Lion Gate actress took to her social media page to described Trump’s regime as dictator’s reign that has come to an end.

Genevieve wrote on her page.

“There is no room for tyranny in today’s world. Every dictator’s reign must come to an end. Congratulations America!!! 🎉🎈#bidenharris2020 💐