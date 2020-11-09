By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has ordered all its members nationwide to begin an indefinite strike over Federal Government’s breach in agreement on IPPIS implementation and redundancy in Baker Hughes.

IPPIS means Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). It is an information Communications Technology (ICT) project initiated by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration for its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The association had on November 2, 2020, issued 7-day ultimatum and further extension to the relevant government agencies and institutions on IPPIS.

However, PENGASSAN, in a statement to all branch chairmen and signed by Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, General Secretary, said said it was regrettable that upon the expiration of the ultimatum, nothing concrete had been done with regards to the outstanding issues as enumerated in the letter.

“In view of the above and with expiration of the ultimatum and subsequent extension, you are hereby advised to withdraw your services effective 12 midnight on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

“Please ensure that your branch members fully comply with this directive while you await further directives,” the statement said.

The statement urged all zonal offices to monitor compliance and report same to the National Secretariat.