By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to all those who looted arms and ammunition belonging to the police and other security agencies during the attacks on government and private facilities in the state, in the guise of #EndSARS protest, to ruturn them.

The seven-day ultimatum takes effect from Monday, 9th November, 2020.

It would be recalled that no fewer than three police stations were razed and looted by hoodlums during the protest.

Also, the warehouse of the Nigerian Customs Service at Aduwawa was broken into and several items, including seized arms and ammunition were carted away.

Kokumo in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, vowed that failure to comply with the warning, the police would adopt all legal means to arrest, disarm and prosecute such lersons accordingly.

“The CP warns criminal elements to return within seven days, with effect from today Monday, 9th November, 2020, the police and other security agencies arms and ammunition looted during the attacks on government and private facilities in the state, in the guise of #EndSARS protest.

“Failure to comply with this warning, he vows to adopt all legal means to arrest, disarm and prosecute them accordingly,” the statement said.

The CP who acknowledged the fact that the police cannot do it alone, called for collaboration with the general public and cooperation of the people, in the area of information gathering and dissemination.

“Edo state police command wishes to thank the general public, especially the law-abiding citizens of Edo state, for their concern and understanding during the period of #EndSARS protest that was later hijacked by hoodlums in the state, and seeks for continued, sustainable and enduring collaboration,” he said.

Kokumo promised a handsome reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of suspects and recovery of arms and ammunition

He, therefore, appealed to the people “to say something whenever they see something.”