Governor Nasir El-Rufai has formally presented the staff of office to Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, as the 19th Fulani Emir of Zazzau.

The presentation at a ceremony in Zaria was done with a promise to make a law that will give traditional rulers specific roles in the governance of the state.

“One of our legislative targets during the 2020-2021 legislative year is a new law to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the traditional institution by providing clearly defined roles for our Royal Highnesses in community governance,” El-Rufai said.

“We need better data about who lives in the state, what they do and what facilities exist or are required in the communities in which they reside. The traditional institution can be a vital partner in addressing these challenges.”

He said “the new law will also legislate clear dynastic succession order in all emirates and chiefdoms with more than one ruling house.”

The Kaduna governor noted that today’s installation of Bamalli took place exactly 100 years since the colonial Governor of Northern Region, Herbert Symonds Goldsmith, unjustly deposed Bamalli’s grandfather, Emir Aliyu Dan-Sidi.

“Our faith teaches that power and authority belong to Allah, He alone gives to whoever He wishes at a time and circumstances best known to Him. I therefore call on all those that contested the Emirship to accept the will of Allah and join hands with the 19th Emir of Zazzau,” said El-Rufai.

“I also appeal to the title holders, district heads, members of the Emirate Council, the good people of Zazzau Emirate, and indeed all the citizens of Kaduna State to rally around our new Emir by extending to him their full support and cooperation”