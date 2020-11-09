By Sandra Umeh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, re-arraigned a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Haruna Jauro, for alleged N156.4 million money laundering.

The defendant was arraigned alongside Dauda Bawa and Thlumbau Enterprises Ltd. on 19 counts bordering on money laundering before Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The defendants were first arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun (now retired) on April 12, 2016, on 19 counts bordering on N304.1 million money laundering.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charges and the judge had admitted them to bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties in like sum.

However, following the retirement of Justice Olatoregun, the charge is now commencing de novo (afresh) before Justice Obiozor.

The defendants again pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Obiozor.

After their pleas, the prosecutor, Mr U.U Buhari, prayed the court for a trial date and urged that the defendants be remanded in the correctional service.

Meanwhile, defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo, SAN, urged the court to allow the defendants to continue on the earlier bail granted them by Justice Olatoregun.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Obiozor, granted defence counsel’s bail application and adjourned the case until March 17, 2021, for trial.

During the trial before Justice Olatoregun, the EFCC called 16 witnesses and tendered several exhibits, while the defence called five witnesses.

EFCC alleged that the defendants in January 2014 converted N156.4million belonging to the Agency to their own use,

The anti-graft agency said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 15(3) and 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2012.

NAN