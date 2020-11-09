Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, producer, instrumentalist, and recording artist Dunsin Oyekan comes through with a new record entitled ‘The blood and the name.’

‘NEW SOUND RELEASE; THE BLOOD AND THE NAME…

Today by 3pm on YouTube and all digital platforms; iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Et al

… Lev 17’11 “for the life of the flesh is in the blood”….

Rev 19’13 “He was clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called The Word of God.”

‭‭

When you release the name of JESUS, you are evoking the power in the blood of JESUS..

Link in my bio to catch the premiere by 3pm on YouTube. Kindly share and tag a friend… GET YOUR FAMILY TOGETHER ON THIS ONE! Dunsin wrote, while speaking about the record.