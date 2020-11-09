Osadolor Nate Asemota popularly known as Dr Dolor, officially drops the visual of his ‘Prosperity’ track of his “Unexpected” album.

He features DDE Allstars, Afin Osha, Ryan Omo, Hotkid, Nikita and Teni on this one.

The record was produced by Tayoristar and video directed by SOL PHILMS.

He is the founder and CEO of Global Prime Advantage Solutions a frontline information technology company with key interest in telecommunications.

Asemota is also the CEO of Dr Dolor Entertainment (DDE) a record label and music distribution company.