Off his ‘A Better Time’ album, set to drop on Nov 13, Nigerian super star singer Davido has released the second single of the project dubbed ‘So Crazy’.
It features American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia Lil Baby.
Watch the visual here…
Lil Baby rose to prominence in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing, becoming one of the most prominent figures in the rap music scene to date.
Sing Along to the lyrics:
So crazy, yeah
My heart is breaking as we speak
I’m getting weaker ehnn
So crazy, yeah
So crazy, yeah yeah
I don dey call you for a week
You nor dey pick girl, yeah
So crazy, yeah yeah
So crazy, yeah yeah
My heart is breaking as we speak
I’m getting weaker ehnn
(My heart is heart is breaking a we speak)
So crazy
So crazy, yeah
Baby yehhh
Heartbreak after heartbreak
My chest pain got normal
I tried my best gave you my heart now I’m done
Summer time looking for a vibe
Then we tuck back through the sun
Cuban bussin with the rose gold
Going on the road gone for three mon
I’ve been holding on for too long
Everything I do is wrong
Thanks you tatted
But you can’t tell me nothing I’m wrong
I handle my business the right way I’m on
Now people can’t even need me on my phone
You just too crazy I know I’m not wrong
I probably break sing your favorite song
Do what I have too
Just stay in my zone
If you not with with me then leave me alone
What do you think?