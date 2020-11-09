Off his ‘A Better Time’ album, set to drop on Nov 13, Nigerian super star singer Davido has released the second single of the project dubbed ‘So Crazy’.

It features American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia Lil Baby.

Watch the visual here…

Lil Baby rose to prominence in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing, becoming one of the most prominent figures in the rap music scene to date.

Sing Along to the lyrics:

So crazy, yeah

My heart is breaking as we speak

I’m getting weaker ehnn

So crazy, yeah

So crazy, yeah yeah

I don dey call you for a week

You nor dey pick girl, yeah

So crazy, yeah yeah

So crazy, yeah yeah

My heart is breaking as we speak

I’m getting weaker ehnn

(My heart is heart is breaking a we speak)

So crazy

So crazy, yeah

Baby yehhh

Heartbreak after heartbreak

My chest pain got normal

I tried my best gave you my heart now I’m done

Summer time looking for a vibe

Then we tuck back through the sun

Cuban bussin with the rose gold

Going on the road gone for three mon

I’ve been holding on for too long

Everything I do is wrong

Thanks you tatted

But you can’t tell me nothing I’m wrong

I handle my business the right way I’m on

Now people can’t even need me on my phone

You just too crazy I know I’m not wrong

I probably break sing your favorite song

Do what I have too

Just stay in my zone

If you not with with me then leave me alone