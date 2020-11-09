US Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Dr. Ben Carson has tested positive for COVID-19, his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker confirmed to ABC News.

Carson, a former presidential aspirant in 2016, becomes the latest member of the Trump administration to contract the respiratory disease.

Reports said the brain surgeon attended election night party at the White House on 3 November.

Trump’s Chief of staff Mark Meadows and multiple White House aides have also tested positive following the event.

Trump campaign aide Nick Trainer also has coronavirus.

Trump’s White House has seen dozens of coronavirus infections, including the Trump, his wife Melania, their son Barron, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior counsellor Hope Hicks and Trump campaign manager Bill US Stepien.