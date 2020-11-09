By Funmilola Olukomaiya

CNN’s multimedia journalist and features producer, Aisha Salaudeen took to social media to call out a Lagos restaurant for allegedly refusing to let her and a female colleague eat inside their restaurant.

Recounting what happened, Aisha said they weren’t allowed into the restaurant because of a new policy – which is that no women are allowed and would only be allowed in if chaperoned by a man.

She wrote: “I got kicked out of Harzoyka restaurant in GRA Ikeja today because according to them, they have a new policy – no women allowed. This is a restaurant I’ve visited multiple times in the past few years.

When I pressed about why I was been hushed out, I was told that to eat in there I had to be chaperoned by a man. I was too stunned to comment, I cannot have a meal because I’m a woman?

@MsAdeola and I had to eat somewhere else.”

