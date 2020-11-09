Nigerian motivational speaker, business woman and author Ibukun Awosika, dished some words of wisdom, to help individuals in their daily living.

Awoshika who currently serves as Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, said “Building on our core competencies is key to our long term success. This does not take away from our learning new things or skills, but determine how they relate to your long term goal or end game!”

Ibukun is married to Abiodun Awosika and they have three children. She starred in the 2020 film “Citation” produced by Kunle Afolayan.